Russia boost Chilean fish imports by 28% annually in 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Fish supplies from Chile to Russia gained 28% in physical terms and 35% in value terms, the Fish Union said.

"Fish imports from Chile to Russia increased (year on year) in 2025 by 28% in terms of the weight and by 35% in money, to 64,000 tons worth $350 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union calculated on the basis of data of the Chilean customs service," the union said.

In particular, supplies of frozen aquacultural gutted Atlantic salmon with head increased by 50% in physical and value terms to 32,000 metric tons amounting to $210 mln. Deliveries of frozen aquacultural Atlantic salmon fillet gained 40% physically and 30% in value terms to 4,100 metric tons worth $42 mln. At the same time, imports of frozen aquacultural headed and gutted silver salmon dropped by 5% in physical terms but edged up by 5% in value terms to 5,600 metric tons amounting to $36 mln.

Imports of frozen mackerel soared by seven times in physical terms and by eight times in value terms to 3,000 metric tons worth $3.7 mln. Imports of Chilean frozen cooked mussels ticked up by 5% in physical terms and by 15% in money value to 16,000 metric tons totaling $37 mln.

The share of Russia as the destination of Chilean exports of products made of aquatic bioresources increased from 3% (in physical and money value) to 4% in 2025, the Fish Union added.