Colombian president says will meet with Trump on February 3

MEXICO CITY, January 15. /TASS/. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said that his meeting with US leader Donald Trump will take place on February 3.

"The Cabinet [of Colombia] is considering this topic [of drug trafficking], which, so to say, has intensified debates between the United States and Colombia, between the governments, between the presidents and has ultimately led to the possibility of a meeting [with Trump], which will ne held on February 3. Let us wait and see which results it will yield as this is crucially significant," he said during a cabinet meeting broadcast on the government’s YouTube channel.

According to the Colombian president, he sees his key mission in ensuring social and economic stability in the country. He stressed that the government is sparing no effort to preserve public tranquility and prevent adverse impacts of Trump’s rhetoric on the country’s population.

Following the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3, Trump said that his warning to Petro was still in force. Earlier, the US leader accused the Colombian president of harboring drug production and warned that the United States may use force against Colombia if its authorities don’t do enough to combat drug smuggling.

Petro, in turn, said that Trump should better award him medals for his vigorous efforts to curb cocaine exports to the United States rather than threaten him. The US leader, in his words, has lapsed into "senile dementia.".