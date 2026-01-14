{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump says held ‘great’ phone call with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez

"We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela," US President told reporters
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/Alex Brandon
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trumps has said he held a phone call with Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez.

"We just had a great conversation today, and she’s a terrific person. And, I mean, she’s somebody that we’ve worked with very well. [US Secretary of States] Marco Rubio is dealing with her. I dealt with her this morning. We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela," he told reporters.

In early January, the US launched airstrikes targeting civilian and military sites in Venezuela. President Trump confirmed that these strikes aimed to capture and remove Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from power. Subsequently, on January 5, Maduro and Flores appeared in federal court in the Southern District of New York, where they were charged with drug trafficking. Both pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who previously served as Maduro's vice president, is now acting as the de facto head of state in Venezuela amid these developments. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.

Tags
United StatesVenezuelaDonald Trump
