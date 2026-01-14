Riyadh assures Iran it will not permit its territory to be used for strikes — media

PARIS, January 14. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has assured Iranian authorities that its airspace and territory will not be used for any strikes against the Islamic Republic, AFP reported, citing sources.

"Saudi Arabia has directly informed Tehran that it will not participate in any military operations against it and that its territory and airspace will not be made available for such purposes," the agency quoted sources close to the Saudi army and government as saying.

Reuters previously reported, citing European officials, that a US military operation against Iran appears likely and could begin within the next 24 hours. An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, though its scale and timing remain unclear.