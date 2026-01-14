{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Riyadh assures Iran it will not permit its territory to be used for strikes — media

Reuters previously reported, citing European officials, that a US military operation against Iran appears likely and could begin within the next 24 hours

PARIS, January 14. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has assured Iranian authorities that its airspace and territory will not be used for any strikes against the Islamic Republic, AFP reported, citing sources.

"Saudi Arabia has directly informed Tehran that it will not participate in any military operations against it and that its territory and airspace will not be made available for such purposes," the agency quoted sources close to the Saudi army and government as saying.

Reuters previously reported, citing European officials, that a US military operation against Iran appears likely and could begin within the next 24 hours. An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, though its scale and timing remain unclear.

IranSaudi Arabia
Russia-Brazil cooperation commission meeting to be held on February 5 in hybrid format
It will be held under the joint chairmanship of Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Read more
Russian troops liberate Komarovka in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to King of Thailand in connection with railway disaster
The Russian president also asked to convey his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured
Read more
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Read more
US has already begun unloading oil from the seized tanker Marinera — Trump
Donald Trump declined to answer a question on whether he had held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the seizure of the tanker
Read more
Switzerland updates anti-Russian sanction list — government
The government’s press service said that 5 individuals, 4 organizations and 41 ships were newly added to the annexes
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.57 rubles for January 15
The official euro rate was reduced by 20.09 kopecks to 92.1964 rubles
Read more
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
Read more
Russia, Lebanon to maintain close coordination internationally — foreign ministry
During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky wished Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Bashir Saleh Azzam success in his new post in Russia
Read more
Kiev forces lost 180 servicemen over past day in Battlegroup North responsibility zone
Servicemen from units, including unmanned systems, destroyed 14 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, two field artillery pieces, and three warehouses of Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
West aware their troops in Ukraine to become Russia’s legitimate target — envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Moscow had repeatedly said it at various levels
Read more
Roszarubezhneft to continue to fulfill its obligations in Venezuela
Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side
Read more
Battles at Kupyansk forcing Kiev to divert forces from other areas — expert
Vitaly Kiselev noted that Kiev is currently attempting to send small sabotage groups to Kupyansk, calling it an "adventure" of the Ukrainian officers
Read more
US seeks to manufacture pretext for military intervention — Iran’s mission to UN
US President Donald Trump’s statement about support for protesters in Iran threatens the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, Tehran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said
Read more
Kiev mayor admits worst energy situation since February 2022
Vitaly Klitschko added that "the capital is functioning under extreme conditions"
Read more
Russian Rostov FC explains reason behind FIFA’s transfer ban on football club
The transfer of the football player Saravia in the summer of 2024 was not paid in full, but divided into tranches
Read more
Iran's opponents wage hybrid war against Iranian state and society — president
Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the importance of restoring public trust and satisfaction as a crucial strategy for alleviating the pressures Iran faces
Read more
Avtovaz plans to sell 370,000 cars in Russia in 2026
Everything will depend on the market and the market will depend on macroeconomic conditions, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said
Read more
Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries — news portal
Two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16
Read more
Kazakhstan boost oil supplies via Atyrau-Samara route after attacks against CPC
The authority completed the effort on export flows reallocation to mitigate the consequences of the drone attack on the industry and prevent production halt
Read more
Qatar confirms withdrawal of some personnel from US air base amid regional escalation
The International Media Office of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions
Read more
Bank of Russia forecast until 2026 — moderate GDP growth, despite falling oil prices
By 2026, the Bank of Russia intends to achieve 1.5-2.5% GDP growth and bring the key rate to a long-term neutral range of 5.5-6.5%
Read more
Venezuela op diverts US assets from Mideast, making Iran strike risky — paper
According to the report, the US withdrew planes, ships and personnel from the Middle East ahead of its operation in Venezuela
Read more
EU countries clash over US arms purchases for Ukraine — newspaper
According to Politico, most EU countries believe that Kiev should have more freedom in deciding which weapons it needs under the assistance plan
Read more
FACTBOX: New searches, 'unmasking' in Ukraine corruption scandal
Leader of the Batkivshchina party Yulia Timoshenko confirmed the searches at her party's office and denied all accusations
Read more
What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges
Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Speaker Olga Postolyuk has confirmed the charges against Yulia Timoshenko, who faces five to ten years in prison
Read more
Electricity generation in Russia falls by 1.2% in 2025 to 1.166 trillion kWh
At the same time, total installed capacity of power plants in the energy system as of January 1, 2026, stood at 271 GW, an increase of 1,101.5 MW over 2025
Read more
Paris not yet working on Putin-Macron contacts — source
A French diplomat still noted that nothing can be ruled out
Read more
Russia handed over 1,400 tons of grain to Bolivia — Embassy
The transfer of this cargo "confirms that even in conditions of global crises, Russia remains a reliable partner that does not leave friends alone and is ready to support in the decisive moment," Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Dmitry Verchenko said
Read more
EU 'light years' away from seizing Russian assets, Polish PM says
Donald Tusk said that it won’t come to any fundamental decisions at the European Council meeting
Read more
Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center
"It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon", Valery Polovinkin noted
Read more
Russian troops liberate Komarovka, forming buffer zone near Glukhov — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this section was static for a very long time
Read more
All assets of Roszarubezhneft in Venezuela acquired by Russia under market conditions
Roszarubezhneft holds stakes in joint oil and gas enterprises with the Venezuelan side
Read more
Russia boost Chilean fish imports by 28% annually in 2025
Fish imports from Chile to Russia increased in 2025 by 35% in money, to 64,000 tons worth $350 mln
Read more
Russia wants peace, not confrontation in Arctic — ambassador to Denmark
"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory," Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
Safety of British soldiers in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed — Russian MP
Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated that he would not send troops to Ukraine if the conflict ends unless he was confident of their safety
Read more
Proposal to seize Russian assets remains in effect — European Commission
The Russian assets were frozen permanently and these can only be released if the qualified majority of EU countries votes for that, Ursula von der Leyen stressed
Read more
Revival of Nazism in EU and Europe’s 'bent towards stealing:' What Lavrov said
Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the situation around Russia’s frozen assets made it clear that "stealing is in the Europeans’ blood"
Read more
Investigative Committee establishes all stages of preparation for Crocus terrorist attack
The Committee, along with other relevant authorities, is actively collaborating with international partners to locate the organizers of the attack
Read more
Federal Treasury to accept payments to budget system in digital ruble from January 1, 2026
Head of the Treasury Roman Artyukhin also spoke about the digital treasury, a set of powers implemented using the largest state information systems, namely the electronic budget, and the unified procurement system
Read more
Russian forces repel air attack on ten cities, districts in southern Rostov Region
Airstrikes damaged apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don, Governor Yury Slyusar said
Read more
US military 'likely' to move on Iran in next 24 hours — Reuters
An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, but the scale and timing are still unclear
Read more
Venezuela, US tariff threats on Russia's partners, Macron's policy: Lavrov's comments
The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow signals its openness to contacts with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
Read more
Weakening ties between Moscow, Tehran does not serve Iran’s interests — expert
The West is currently taking coordinated steps to undermine friendly Russian-Iranian relations through propaganda, Iranian political scientist Ruholla Modabber said
Read more
US puts $700 billion price tag on Greenland — NBC
The TV channel said that scientific experts and former American officials were involved in assessing the monetary value of Greenland
Read more
Russia’s international reserves set new record increasing to $763 bln — Central Bank
The previous record high of Russia's international reserves of $752.6 bln was reached on December 19
Read more
Burevestnik cruise missile processes large stock of data with AI — expert
Burevestnik can fly at both high and low altitudes which makes it invisible, Valery Polovinkin, scientific head of the Krylov State Research Center, said
Read more
Drone attack damages apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia
Falling drone debris caused some buildings at an industrial site to catch fire
Read more
Trump will not seriously intervene in Venezuela to avoid repeating mistakes — expert
The US president doesn't intend to repeat the mistakes the US made in Afghanistan or Iraq, and this is a new development, Andrey Sidorov, PhD in history and associate professor at the Department of History at Lomonosov Moscow State University, added
Read more
US advises their citizens to leave Iran immediately via land borders
US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area
Read more
EU distracts population from US attempts to seize Greenland — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova questioned the actions of EU officials
Read more
Iranian army more effective today than before June 2025 war with Israel — top brass
Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian army Major General Amir Hatami stressed that the June 2025 combat experience "strengthened the ability of the Iranian armed forces to repel various potential aggressive scenarios"
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
Read more
Yazhou Bay Science/Technology City becomes key center for patenting inventions in Hainan
According to the newspaper, from January to June, the number of technology contract transactions in the innovation hub increased more than fivefold on an annualized basis
Read more
Trial for Russian sailor Motin begins in London
The hearing was devoted to organizational issues
Read more
Kiev is increasing number of NATO EW systems in special military op zone — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that a number of other UAV operator crews are being formed in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Trump sees Greenlanders’ reluctance to become part of US as 'their problem'
Thus, Donald Trump commented on Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s remark that the island chose Denmark over the US
Read more
Federation Council member sees Orban as more suitable EU negotiator than Stubb
Among Victor Orban's strengths, Konstantin Basyuk cited his good relationship with the US president, his pragmatism
Read more
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with almost 70 UAVs in past day
The regional crisis center reported that a civilian was killed and a driver was injured in a UAV attack on a car
Read more
Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued
As a result of timely measures, all 14 people who were on the ship were rescued
Read more
EU may form battalions of 'Ukrainian mafia' for Ukrainian army — expert
Particular attention is being paid to offenders and individuals suspected of involvement in ethnic criminal groups, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
EU fails to appoint Ukraine negotiator — Politico
According to the report, there are "serious disagreements" between EU countries on the details of this appointment
Read more
Tariffs on cooperation with Iran to cause turmoil in US itself — Chinese expert
Zhu Yongbiao said that Washington’s tariff measures could further exacerbate Iran's economic crisis
Read more
Russian armed forces liberate settlement of Podoly in Kharkov Region
The Russian defense ministry also reported that air defense systems have shot down 210 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
US would be making 'grave' error by using force against Iran — Russian lawmaker
Slutsky noted that the protests in Iran "are a classic ‘color revolution’
Read more
Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization for 18th time
According to live television footage of the parliament session, 333 and 312 deputies voted in favor of the measures, respectively
Read more
Greenland situation going to get harder — Danish PM
It was difficult to withstand the absolutely unacceptable pressure from Washington, Mette Frederiksen said
Read more
Kingisepp Machine Building Plant withdraws from United Shipbuilding Corporation
KMZ owner Mikhail Danilenko said the current staff will be retained
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Read more
Humans come in seventh on mammal monogamy scale, study reveals
To compile the ranking, British evolutionary anthropologist Mark Dyble used archaeological and ethnographic data from more than 100 human populations
Read more
Over seven tons of drugs seized in Venezuela since New Year — interior minister
Diosdado Cabello recalled that in 2025 the country’s law enforcement structures took down numerous drug production operations and transit routes going through Venezuela from Colombia and Ecuador
Read more
Trump threatens to take 'very strong action' against Iran
The US President thus commented on allegations about the Iranian authorities’ plans to execute anti-government protesters
Read more
Inflation in Russia reaches 1.26% on January 1-12 — Rosstat
From December 16 to December 22, 2025, inflation stood at 0.2%
Read more
Iran’s IRGC forces ready to respond to enemy miscalculations — commander
Mohammad Pakpour emphasized that the crimes committed by Israeli and American mercenaries in the republic "will never be forgotten"
Read more
Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says
During Igor Grosu’s visit to Kiev, Stefanchuk asked him to consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with six MiG-29 aircraft that Moldova had earlier put up for sale
Read more
EC introduces requirement to purchase European weapons for Kiev’s €90 bln loan
"If the capabilities needed for the war with Russia are not available in Europe, they can be purchased outside of it," Ursula von der Leyen added
Read more
Italian reporter Andrea Lucidi obtains Russian citizenship
Lucidi covers the course of the special military operation
Read more
Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops convicted of killing civilians — top Russian investigator
They were also found guilty of abusing civilians and participating in military activities as mercenaries, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said
Read more
EU wants to settle Greenland issue with Trump through talks — newspaper
According to Politico, the discussion intensified amid Donald Trump’s recent statements that the US "needs" Greenland
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian First Deputy PM speaks about armament, space sector
Denis Manturov said that Russia completed trials of more than a thousand of new materiel specimens on the battle line in 2025
Read more
Orban says $800 bln Ukraine aid won’t grow on trees, Europeans to foot bill
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that Hungary will not fund Ukraine and, in doing so, support EU leaders’ aim to continue the conflict there
Read more
Kiev’s aggression kills over 7,100 Donbass civilians since 2014
According to the Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, 21,000 civilians have suffered injuries
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The debris of a drone came down on the roof of a 16-story apartment building in the city of Volgograd
Read more
Apple registers its trademark in Russia
Throughout 2025, the company registered only one trademark in Russia - Center Stage
Read more
Iran riots spearheaded by West to create pretext for military invasion — source
"Many of the detainees confessed that they had received money from abroad," the source said
Read more
Pentagon obtains, secretly tests device that causes Havana syndrome — CNN
Experts continue to study the device and are looking for its connection to dozens of bizarre incidents that the authorities have not been able to explain
Read more
Russia to feature Sapfir battle-tested counter-drone system at Dubai aerospace show
It was earlier reported that the Sapfir counter-drone system had been tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine to shield Russian combat engineer units
Read more
Third party won’t change nature of Russia-Iran ties — Lavrov
"These relations are based on agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Iran," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Denmark deploys special forces, military assets to Greenland — TV
On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced plans for a broader military presence in Greenland
Read more
French investigators make break in Louvre robbery case, but jewels still at large
Investigators do not rule out that the robbers could have acted on their own initiative, rather than as part of some sophisticated international scheme
Read more
Explosions reported in southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev
No other details were available
Read more
Russian-Chinese trade turnover down by 6.9% yoy to $228 bln in 2025 — trade envoy
Alexey Dakhnovsky underscored that despite the decline Russia retained its place among China's top five trading partners
Read more
China, UAE most at risk of facing US tariffs for trade with Iran — Bloomberg
India and Oman were also among the republic’s top five trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to $2.1 bln and $1.8 bln, respectively
Read more
US has limited military options to deploy against Iran — media
The US troops and ships that were once at the president’s disposal have shifted to the Caribbean, the newspaper said
Read more
US’ new Iran-related tariffs will force India to review its trade policy — newspaper
Accordint to the report, India will have to balance economics, strategy, and geopolitics to maintain good relations with the United States while protecting its interests
Read more
Israel follows US lead, announces withdrawal from several international organizations
According to the Israeli foreign ministry, the relevant decision was made by Minister Gideon Saar "after reviews and discussions held following the United States withdrawal from dozens of international organizations"
Read more
Kiev in midst of near-total blackout — media
Supermarkets continue to shut down due to long-lasting power outages
Read more
Russia says ready to be briefed by US on meeting with 'coalition of willing'
According to Sergey Lavrov, contacts between the two countries on Ukraine are based on the solid foundation built in Alaska
Read more
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Read more