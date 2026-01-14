US military 'likely' to move on Iran in next 24 hours — Reuters

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. A military operation by the United States against Iran "looks likely" and could begin in the next 24 hours, Reuters quoted European officials as saying.

An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, but the scale and timing are still unclear.

According to Reuters, Iran warned neighboring nations that it would take retaliatory measures in the event of a US attack. "Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey, that U.S. bases in those countries will be attacked" if the U.S. targets Iran, the agency quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering the use of force against the Islamic republic.