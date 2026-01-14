MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army command, against the backdrop of Kiev troops’ defeat in Kupyansk, Kharkov Region, and the surrounding area, has intensified strikes using NATO MLRS along the entire front line and is also increasing the number of French and German electronic warfare (EW) systems, military expert Vitaly Kiselev reported.

"As soon as Kupyansk began to fall, we noticed that the enemy started using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems everywhere, practically along the entire line of contact. Yes, there aren't many of them, but they're trying to launch one or two missiles at a time, practically along the entire line of contact, but 90% of these missiles are shot down today. <…> The enemy has also deployed very sophisticated electronic warfare systems of French and German manufacture, and their anti-aircraft systems are being expanded—and this is also being felt along the front. And, of course, in parallel, a number of other UAV operator crews are being formed [in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces]," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The military expert noted that Kiev is thus trying to "save the Ukrainian armed forces from the advance of the Russian army."