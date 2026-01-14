MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Komarovka in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Komarovka in the Sumy Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,310 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 125 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 440 troops, two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 300 troops, an armored personnel carrier and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Yastrebinoye and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Krugloye, Ternovaya, Staritsa and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an engineer brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Osinovo, Glushkovka, Berezovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Kutkovka and Cherneshchina in the Kharkov Region, Mayaki and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Zakotnoye, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk and Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including an Italian-made Puma armored personnel carrier, 15 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons, and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Shevchenko, Toretskoye and Lenino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ivanovka, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 440 personnel, two tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, four Kozak armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kopani, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhevka, Zaliznichnoye, Zhovtnevoye, Ternovatoye and Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region and Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoyakovlevka, Orekhov and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a counterbattery radar station, three electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day

Russian troops struck storage sites of Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage and pre-flight preparation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots, energy facilities used to support the operation of enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 260 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 260 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 260 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,925 unmanned aerial vehicles, 645 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,115 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,641 multiple rocket launchers, 32,567 field artillery guns and mortars and 51,746 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.