MOSCOW, January 15 /TASS/. Russia will respond to EU plans to create its own army; US statements on Greenland are accelerating the Arctic’s militarization; and Ukraine's former PM, who has already served one sentence, has been charged with bribing lawmakers. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Russia to respond to EU plans to create its own army Russia will take initiatives to create a European army into account in its military planning, Russian Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Department Director Vladislav Maslennikov said. According to him, the EU is rapidly transforming from an economic integration association into a military-political bloc. Analysts believe that Russia will respond by bolstering its forces in the westward direction. Against this backdrop, the number of supporters of dialogue with Moscow is growing within the European camp. "Given the current EU leadership's aggressive stance toward Russia and their attempts to intimidate Europeans by portraying an inevitable war with us, we take such processes very seriously. In turn, we will take this new reality into account in our military planning, including programs to modernize all types of weapons and military equipment," the diplomat told Izvestia. Maslennikov noted that the EU's economic integration association is speeding up its transformation into a military-political bloc, which threatens to destabilize the entire Eurasian region. This is confirmed by an unprecedented flow of funds into the military-industrial complex, a policy of "strengthening the eastern flank," the launch of new defense projects, the preparation of transport infrastructure for high-intensity combat operations, and expanded ammunition production. Calls for the creation of a "European army" are part of this policy, the diplomat pointed out. At the same time, the direct military threat to Russia from the creation of such a contingent is extremely low. The new EU body is not intended to become an independent offensive army against Moscow but is designed primarily for collective defense and deterrence in the European space. The creation of joint forces aims to increase operational readiness for high-intensity scenarios but not for offensive operations on Russian territory, World Military Economy and Strategy Institute’s Deputy Director Nikolay Novik told Izvestia. "In response, Russia may strengthen its military battlegroup in the western regions, adjust its troop deployment strategy, and develop weapons systems that can counter the collective forces of the EU and NATO," he said. Izvestia: US statements on Greenland accelerate Arctic’s militarization A meeting was held in Washington between the US Vice President and Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, with the status of the island against the backdrop of Donald Trump's claims being the key topic. Ultimately, the Greenlanders were unable to convince the Americans to shift their position, despite having a "frank and constructive discussion."

Read also EU wants to settle Greenland issue with Trump through talks — newspaper

Nevertheless, Copenhagen and Nuuk are willing to consider the US' security requests. The Russian embassy in Belgium stated that the rhetoric surrounding the island is being used to accelerate the militarization of the North and promote an anti-Russian agenda within NATO. Against this backdrop, Europe is discussing strengthening its presence in Greenland and launching possible alliance operations in the Arctic, thus stepping up diplomatic activity. Experts believe that Washington has not ruled out the use of force, and Trump may attempt to do so under the pretext of "ensuring security." "We see that NATO is using high-profile statements from Washington on the Greenland issue solely to promote an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda. For example, Europeans are already calling for the island to be surrounded and for a large-scale collective landing to be carried out there. There has been talk of a new operation, ‘Arctic Sentry,’ modeled on the Baltic and Eastern ‘Sentinels’ already in place, which openly aim to contain Russia," the embassy told Izvestia. "It must be noted that NATO members are not inclined to resolve issues constructively. The militaristic spirit within the alliance is intensifying. Given the disagreements that have arisen within the bloc regarding Greenland, the alliance's ability to reach agreements, including those concerning Arctic affairs, is becoming increasingly unpredictable. We consider the alliance's policy of escalating confrontation in the Arctic to be counterproductive and extremely dangerous," the Russian embassy added. For his part, EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized that a military takeover of Greenland by the US would mean the end of NATO. "And within the US, there is the Democratic Party, which will also protest annexation and Trump's ruining of NATO relations, but let's face it: American society loves winners, and in the case of Greenland, Trump will be the winner if everything goes his way," political scientist Gevorg Mirzayan told Izvestia. Despite obvious legal obstacles, Donald Trump is capable of annexing Greenland, the expert stressed. The US could land troops in the Danish autonomous territory, justifying this as necessary for the island's defense and encountering minimal resistance. Vedemosti: Ukraine's former PM Yulia Timoshenko charged with bribing lawmakers after serving time In Ukraine, searches were conducted at the home of Yulia Timoshenko, former Prime Minister and leader of the Batkovshchina party faction in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). They were carried out by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, namely the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A statement said Timoshenko was suspected of offering unlawful benefits to lawmakers from other parties in exchange for voting for or against specific bills.

Read also What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges