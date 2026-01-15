Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery

MOSCOW, January 15 /TASS/. Russia will respond to EU plans to create its own army; US statements on Greenland are accelerating the Arctic’s militarization; and Ukraine's former PM, who has already served one sentence, has been charged with bribing lawmakers. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: Russia to respond to EU plans to create its own army
Russia will take initiatives to create a European army into account in its military planning, Russian Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Department Director Vladislav Maslennikov said.
According to him, the EU is rapidly transforming from an economic integration association into a military-political bloc. Analysts believe that Russia will respond by bolstering its forces in the westward direction. Against this backdrop, the number of supporters of dialogue with Moscow is growing within the European camp.
"Given the current EU leadership's aggressive stance toward Russia and their attempts to intimidate Europeans by portraying an inevitable war with us, we take such processes very seriously. In turn, we will take this new reality into account in our military planning, including programs to modernize all types of weapons and military equipment," the diplomat told Izvestia.
Maslennikov noted that the EU's economic integration association is speeding up its transformation into a military-political bloc, which threatens to destabilize the entire Eurasian region. This is confirmed by an unprecedented flow of funds into the military-industrial complex, a policy of "strengthening the eastern flank," the launch of new defense projects, the preparation of transport infrastructure for high-intensity combat operations, and expanded ammunition production. Calls for the creation of a "European army" are part of this policy, the diplomat pointed out.
At the same time, the direct military threat to Russia from the creation of such a contingent is extremely low. The new EU body is not intended to become an independent offensive army against Moscow but is designed primarily for collective defense and deterrence in the European space. The creation of joint forces aims to increase operational readiness for high-intensity scenarios but not for offensive operations on Russian territory, World Military Economy and Strategy Institute’s Deputy Director Nikolay Novik told Izvestia.
"In response, Russia may strengthen its military battlegroup in the western regions, adjust its troop deployment strategy, and develop weapons systems that can counter the collective forces of the EU and NATO," he said.
Izvestia: US statements on Greenland accelerate Arctic’s militarization
A meeting was held in Washington between the US Vice President and Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, with the status of the island against the backdrop of Donald Trump's claims being the key topic. Ultimately, the Greenlanders were unable to convince the Americans to shift their position, despite having a "frank and constructive discussion."
Nevertheless, Copenhagen and Nuuk are willing to consider the US' security requests. The Russian embassy in Belgium stated that the rhetoric surrounding the island is being used to accelerate the militarization of the North and promote an anti-Russian agenda within NATO. Against this backdrop, Europe is discussing strengthening its presence in Greenland and launching possible alliance operations in the Arctic, thus stepping up diplomatic activity. Experts believe that Washington has not ruled out the use of force, and Trump may attempt to do so under the pretext of "ensuring security."
"We see that NATO is using high-profile statements from Washington on the Greenland issue solely to promote an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda. For example, Europeans are already calling for the island to be surrounded and for a large-scale collective landing to be carried out there. There has been talk of a new operation, ‘Arctic Sentry,’ modeled on the Baltic and Eastern ‘Sentinels’ already in place, which openly aim to contain Russia," the embassy told Izvestia.
"It must be noted that NATO members are not inclined to resolve issues constructively. The militaristic spirit within the alliance is intensifying. Given the disagreements that have arisen within the bloc regarding Greenland, the alliance's ability to reach agreements, including those concerning Arctic affairs, is becoming increasingly unpredictable. We consider the alliance's policy of escalating confrontation in the Arctic to be counterproductive and extremely dangerous," the Russian embassy added. For his part, EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized that a military takeover of Greenland by the US would mean the end of NATO.
"And within the US, there is the Democratic Party, which will also protest annexation and Trump's ruining of NATO relations, but let's face it: American society loves winners, and in the case of Greenland, Trump will be the winner if everything goes his way," political scientist Gevorg Mirzayan told Izvestia.
Despite obvious legal obstacles, Donald Trump is capable of annexing Greenland, the expert stressed. The US could land troops in the Danish autonomous territory, justifying this as necessary for the island's defense and encountering minimal resistance.
Vedemosti: Ukraine's former PM Yulia Timoshenko charged with bribing lawmakers after serving time
In Ukraine, searches were conducted at the home of Yulia Timoshenko, former Prime Minister and leader of the Batkovshchina party faction in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). They were carried out by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, namely the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A statement said Timoshenko was suspected of offering unlawful benefits to lawmakers from other parties in exchange for voting for or against specific bills.
The politician acknowledged that her office had been searched but rejected all allegations of corruption, calling them absurd. On social media, Timoshenko called the search a "grand PR stunt" and linked it to the upcoming elections in Ukraine. Under Ukrainian law, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
However, the pressure on Timoshenko is not an anti-corruption case, nor is it related to the Verkhovna Rada's vote on ministers. In fact, it is about a broader restructuring of the Ukrainian parliament's management, political scientist Daria Borovik told Vedomosti. She explained that work in this direction has been ongoing for a long time, systematically and at the initiative of the US. This has been done by bypassing Zelensky through factions, deputy groups, informal associations, and oligarchic centers of influence.
"But there is one key point. A controlled parliament is impossible without Poroshenko's EU faction and Tymoshenko's Batkovshchina faction," Borovik pointed out. According to her, Zelensky's actions are not so much an act of revenge as they are a US "cleanup" ahead of future elections, the goal of which is to secure a legitimate signatory for peace agreements in the armed conflict with Russia. At the same time, it is important for the US to prepare a loyal and predictable Ukrainian political class for this moment, Borovik noted.
Despite Zelensky's initial attempts to resist NABU and SAPO, they are now largely working with him, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine department at the CIS Countries Institute, stressed. He said Zelensky understands that the likelihood of new elections is increasing, which is why he has begun large-scale reshuffles and unleashed control bodies on potential opponents. The pressure on Timoshenko is the same story, Skorikov emphasized.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Maritime oil and gas trade at risk as Iran may play its main trump card
US attempts to interfere in Iran's internal affairs heighten the risk that Tehran will play its trump card and close the Strait of Hormuz. A large share of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) maritime trade passes through this strait. The threat is not new — the possibility of blocking the strait was last discussed during the conflict between Iran and Israel. However, the current situation is far more critical. Iran is facing intense domestic unrest amid an economic crisis, which is being actively fueled from outside.
For the global energy market, the risk of a blocked Strait of Hormuz is a significant cause for concern, and several other factors could drive up hydrocarbon prices and lead to the collapse of the global oil and gas trade. Contrary to numerous forecasts, if they act simultaneously, barrel and LNG prices will not continue to decline this year but will soar.
Andrey Ryabov, a senior expert at the Analytical Center for the Fuel and Energy Complex under the Russian Energy Agency, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the main suppliers of oil and petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz are Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In 2025, more than 14 million barrels of oil per day were delivered through the strait, accounting for about a third of global maritime exports. More than 12 million barrels, or 80% of these volumes, went to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the strait's role in transporting oil products is less pronounced. Last year, it accounted for only three million barrels per day, or 14% of global maritime exports.
However, the strait is no less important for LNG supplies: it transports more than 80 million tons of products from Qatar and the UAE per year, or about 20% of the world's LNG supply, Ivan Timonin, senior manager at the consulting company Implementa, noted. Moreover, by 2030, the strait's share of the LNG trade could grow to nearly 30%, considering new capacities. Asia is the region most dependent on the Strait of Hormuz operating smoothly. From a practical point of view, even a short-term blockade of the strait or the persistent risk of one could cause oil and gas prices to spike. For Russia, this means increased global volatility and a potential strengthening of its competitive position as an oil and gas supplier outside this route, primarily in Asian markets.
Media: Will Russians be able to enter the US after the visa ban?
Starting from January 21, Russian applicants may be denied the chance to apply for US immigration visas allowing long-term stays in the country. In 2024, more than 5,000 such permits were issued to citizens. The ban is unlikely to affect tourists, but the requirement introduced in September 2025 that they apply for a US visa only in Warsaw or Astana has already created problems.
On January 21, the US authorities will suspend the issuance of immigration visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Russia, for an indefinite period, Fox News and Bloomberg reported. In addition to Russia, the list of countries subject to restrictions includes Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, and Thailand.
Daniil Sergeyev, Vizahod's development director, told Kommersant that immigration visas typically allow for long-term residence and employment in the US. These documents are issued for work, marriage, or asylum and include green cards. According to the expert, tourists and business travelers mainly request short-term B1 and B2 visas, which are valid for three years.
Overall, Russians' interest in US visas continued to grow last year. Yulia Lipatova, Aeroclub’s managing director, said that demand from business travelers has increased by 35%. The US entered the top 20 most popular destinations.
In turn, Arthur Muradyan, CEO of Space Travel, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta how tourist traffic to the US will be affected. "I don't think it will affect tourist traffic in any way. Firstly, because we are talking about immigration visas, which allow for work and the possibility of obtaining a green card. This does not apply to tourist visas. Secondly, tourist traffic to the US remains insignificant. There are practically no organized tourists. This is due to the difficulties in obtaining visas and making payments. The visa ‘quest’ has become financially costly, unreasonably long, and unpredictable," he noted.
However, according to the expert, this ban is unlikely to remain in place for long. "I do not think that this ban will last long. At least, the list of countries is very long. I think it will be revised. Right now, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are conducting mass checks of the migration regime. Let me remind you that the situation with neighboring countries is currently escalating. All of this has led them to decide to partially ease the burden," Muradyan said.
