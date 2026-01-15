{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 15 /TASS/. Russia will respond to EU plans to create its own army; US statements on Greenland are accelerating the Arctic’s militarization; and Ukraine's former PM, who has already served one sentence, has been charged with bribing lawmakers. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Russia to respond to EU plans to create its own army

Russia will take initiatives to create a European army into account in its military planning, Russian Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Department Director Vladislav Maslennikov said.

According to him, the EU is rapidly transforming from an economic integration association into a military-political bloc. Analysts believe that Russia will respond by bolstering its forces in the westward direction. Against this backdrop, the number of supporters of dialogue with Moscow is growing within the European camp.

"Given the current EU leadership's aggressive stance toward Russia and their attempts to intimidate Europeans by portraying an inevitable war with us, we take such processes very seriously. In turn, we will take this new reality into account in our military planning, including programs to modernize all types of weapons and military equipment," the diplomat told Izvestia.

Maslennikov noted that the EU's economic integration association is speeding up its transformation into a military-political bloc, which threatens to destabilize the entire Eurasian region. This is confirmed by an unprecedented flow of funds into the military-industrial complex, a policy of "strengthening the eastern flank," the launch of new defense projects, the preparation of transport infrastructure for high-intensity combat operations, and expanded ammunition production. Calls for the creation of a "European army" are part of this policy, the diplomat pointed out.

At the same time, the direct military threat to Russia from the creation of such a contingent is extremely low. The new EU body is not intended to become an independent offensive army against Moscow but is designed primarily for collective defense and deterrence in the European space. The creation of joint forces aims to increase operational readiness for high-intensity scenarios but not for offensive operations on Russian territory, World Military Economy and Strategy Institute’s Deputy Director Nikolay Novik told Izvestia.

"In response, Russia may strengthen its military battlegroup in the western regions, adjust its troop deployment strategy, and develop weapons systems that can counter the collective forces of the EU and NATO," he said.

 

Izvestia: US statements on Greenland accelerate Arctic’s militarization

A meeting was held in Washington between the US Vice President and Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, with the status of the island against the backdrop of Donald Trump's claims being the key topic. Ultimately, the Greenlanders were unable to convince the Americans to shift their position, despite having a "frank and constructive discussion."

Read also
EU wants to settle Greenland issue with Trump through talks — newspaper

Nevertheless, Copenhagen and Nuuk are willing to consider the US' security requests. The Russian embassy in Belgium stated that the rhetoric surrounding the island is being used to accelerate the militarization of the North and promote an anti-Russian agenda within NATO. Against this backdrop, Europe is discussing strengthening its presence in Greenland and launching possible alliance operations in the Arctic, thus stepping up diplomatic activity. Experts believe that Washington has not ruled out the use of force, and Trump may attempt to do so under the pretext of "ensuring security."

"We see that NATO is using high-profile statements from Washington on the Greenland issue solely to promote an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda. For example, Europeans are already calling for the island to be surrounded and for a large-scale collective landing to be carried out there. There has been talk of a new operation, ‘Arctic Sentry,’ modeled on the Baltic and Eastern ‘Sentinels’ already in place, which openly aim to contain Russia," the embassy told Izvestia.

"It must be noted that NATO members are not inclined to resolve issues constructively. The militaristic spirit within the alliance is intensifying. Given the disagreements that have arisen within the bloc regarding Greenland, the alliance's ability to reach agreements, including those concerning Arctic affairs, is becoming increasingly unpredictable. We consider the alliance's policy of escalating confrontation in the Arctic to be counterproductive and extremely dangerous," the Russian embassy added. For his part, EU defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius emphasized that a military takeover of Greenland by the US would mean the end of NATO.

"And within the US, there is the Democratic Party, which will also protest annexation and Trump's ruining of NATO relations, but let's face it: American society loves winners, and in the case of Greenland, Trump will be the winner if everything goes his way," political scientist Gevorg Mirzayan told Izvestia.

Despite obvious legal obstacles, Donald Trump is capable of annexing Greenland, the expert stressed. The US could land troops in the Danish autonomous territory, justifying this as necessary for the island's defense and encountering minimal resistance.

 

Vedemosti: Ukraine's former PM Yulia Timoshenko charged with bribing lawmakers after serving time

In Ukraine, searches were conducted at the home of Yulia Timoshenko, former Prime Minister and leader of the Batkovshchina party faction in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). They were carried out by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, namely the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A statement said Timoshenko was suspected of offering unlawful benefits to lawmakers from other parties in exchange for voting for or against specific bills.

Read also
What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges

The politician acknowledged that her office had been searched but rejected all allegations of corruption, calling them absurd. On social media, Timoshenko called the search a "grand PR stunt" and linked it to the upcoming elections in Ukraine. Under Ukrainian law, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

However, the pressure on Timoshenko is not an anti-corruption case, nor is it related to the Verkhovna Rada's vote on ministers. In fact, it is about a broader restructuring of the Ukrainian parliament's management, political scientist Daria Borovik told Vedomosti. She explained that work in this direction has been ongoing for a long time, systematically and at the initiative of the US. This has been done by bypassing Zelensky through factions, deputy groups, informal associations, and oligarchic centers of influence.

"But there is one key point. A controlled parliament is impossible without Poroshenko's EU faction and Tymoshenko's Batkovshchina faction," Borovik pointed out. According to her, Zelensky's actions are not so much an act of revenge as they are a US "cleanup" ahead of future elections, the goal of which is to secure a legitimate signatory for peace agreements in the armed conflict with Russia. At the same time, it is important for the US to prepare a loyal and predictable Ukrainian political class for this moment, Borovik noted.

Despite Zelensky's initial attempts to resist NABU and SAPO, they are now largely working with him, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine department at the CIS Countries Institute, stressed. He said Zelensky understands that the likelihood of new elections is increasing, which is why he has begun large-scale reshuffles and unleashed control bodies on potential opponents. The pressure on Timoshenko is the same story, Skorikov emphasized.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Maritime oil and gas trade at risk as Iran may play its main trump card

US attempts to interfere in Iran's internal affairs heighten the risk that Tehran will play its trump card and close the Strait of Hormuz. A large share of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) maritime trade passes through this strait. The threat is not new — the possibility of blocking the strait was last discussed during the conflict between Iran and Israel. However, the current situation is far more critical. Iran is facing intense domestic unrest amid an economic crisis, which is being actively fueled from outside.

For the global energy market, the risk of a blocked Strait of Hormuz is a significant cause for concern, and several other factors could drive up hydrocarbon prices and lead to the collapse of the global oil and gas trade. Contrary to numerous forecasts, if they act simultaneously, barrel and LNG prices will not continue to decline this year but will soar.

Andrey Ryabov, a senior expert at the Analytical Center for the Fuel and Energy Complex under the Russian Energy Agency, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that the main suppliers of oil and petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz are Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In 2025, more than 14 million barrels of oil per day were delivered through the strait, accounting for about a third of global maritime exports. More than 12 million barrels, or 80% of these volumes, went to countries in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the strait's role in transporting oil products is less pronounced. Last year, it accounted for only three million barrels per day, or 14% of global maritime exports.

However, the strait is no less important for LNG supplies: it transports more than 80 million tons of products from Qatar and the UAE per year, or about 20% of the world's LNG supply, Ivan Timonin, senior manager at the consulting company Implementa, noted. Moreover, by 2030, the strait's share of the LNG trade could grow to nearly 30%, considering new capacities. Asia is the region most dependent on the Strait of Hormuz operating smoothly. From a practical point of view, even a short-term blockade of the strait or the persistent risk of one could cause oil and gas prices to spike. For Russia, this means increased global volatility and a potential strengthening of its competitive position as an oil and gas supplier outside this route, primarily in Asian markets.

 

Media: Will Russians be able to enter the US after the visa ban?

Starting from January 21, Russian applicants may be denied the chance to apply for US immigration visas allowing long-term stays in the country. In 2024, more than 5,000 such permits were issued to citizens. The ban is unlikely to affect tourists, but the requirement introduced in September 2025 that they apply for a US visa only in Warsaw or Astana has already created problems.

On January 21, the US authorities will suspend the issuance of immigration visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Russia, for an indefinite period, Fox News and Bloomberg reported. In addition to Russia, the list of countries subject to restrictions includes Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, and Thailand.

Daniil Sergeyev, Vizahod's development director, told Kommersant that immigration visas typically allow for long-term residence and employment in the US. These documents are issued for work, marriage, or asylum and include green cards. According to the expert, tourists and business travelers mainly request short-term B1 and B2 visas, which are valid for three years.

Overall, Russians' interest in US visas continued to grow last year. Yulia Lipatova, Aeroclub’s managing director, said that demand from business travelers has increased by 35%. The US entered the top 20 most popular destinations.

In turn, Arthur Muradyan, CEO of Space Travel, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta how tourist traffic to the US will be affected. "I don't think it will affect tourist traffic in any way. Firstly, because we are talking about immigration visas, which allow for work and the possibility of obtaining a green card. This does not apply to tourist visas. Secondly, tourist traffic to the US remains insignificant. There are practically no organized tourists. This is due to the difficulties in obtaining visas and making payments. The visa ‘quest’ has become financially costly, unreasonably long, and unpredictable," he noted.

However, according to the expert, this ban is unlikely to remain in place for long. "I do not think that this ban will last long. At least, the list of countries is very long. I think it will be revised. Right now, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are conducting mass checks of the migration regime. Let me remind you that the situation with neighboring countries is currently escalating. All of this has led them to decide to partially ease the burden," Muradyan said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU mulls Russia oil sanctions as Trump hits Iran trade partners with tariffs
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 14th
Read more
Gazprom says gas reserves in Europe approach historic lows
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of January 12, the fill level of Europe’s UGS facilities fell to 53%, with 53.9 bln cubic meters of gas remaining
Read more
US would be making 'grave' error by using force against Iran — Russian lawmaker
Slutsky noted that the protests in Iran "are a classic ‘color revolution’
Read more
All assets of Roszarubezhneft in Venezuela acquired by Russia under market conditions
Roszarubezhneft holds stakes in joint oil and gas enterprises with the Venezuelan side
Read more
Venezuelan authorized President Rodriguez says held long phone call with Trump
According to her, they discussed "the agenda of bilateral cooperation in the interests of <…> the peoples, as well as outstanding issues in relations between the governments"
Read more
Press review: Russia to respond to EU army plans while Ukraine's ex-PM charged for bribery
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 15th
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about undercover British intelligence officer exposed in Moscow
Russia’s Federal Security Service stated that the British intelligence officer working undercover at the embassy is being expelled from the country
Read more
US military 'likely' to move on Iran in next 24 hours — Reuters
An Israeli official told the agency that US President Donald Trump seems to have decided to carry out the operation, but the scale and timing are still unclear
Read more
US will not be able to repeat Venezuelan scenario in Iran — Chinese expert
Jin Liangxiang noted that Iran’s retaliatory actions during last year’s 12-day conflict with Israel have made Washington and Tel Aviv more cautious about Iran’s missile capabilities
Read more
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Read more
Denmark may consider leaving NATO due to Greenland situation — Kneissl
Karin Kneissl noted that it is not yet possible to say exactly what form the confrontation between the USA and Denmark will take, but "in a certain sense, the situation is archaic"
Read more
Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center
"It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon", Valery Polovinkin noted
Read more
Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela’s Rodriguez
"We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover", US President said
Read more
Iran’s IRGC forces ready to respond to enemy miscalculations — commander
Mohammad Pakpour emphasized that the crimes committed by Israeli and American mercenaries in the republic "will never be forgotten"
Read more
Trump says US wants to have Greenland, despite Denmark’s objections
US President added that he had already discussed this matter with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Read more
Trump makes it clear that Zelensky undermines Ukrainian settlement — Dmitriev
The US president earlier said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is being delayed because of Kiev's position
Read more
Attempt to 'kidnap' Putin fraught with disastrous outcome for initiator — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova referred to a comment by Defense Secretary John Healy during his January 9 visit to Kiev, where he said that he would like to kidnap Putin to "bring the Russian president to justice"
Read more
Europe needs to acquire weapons similar to Russian 'Oreshnik' — French president
Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is within the range of the 'Oreshnik'
Read more
IDF keeping close eye on developments around Iran, put on high alert — spokesman
At the same time, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stressed that no special instructions have been issued for Israel’s civilian population
Read more
Israel may strike Iran — former top Austrian diplomat
Karin Kneissl added that what US President Donald Trump called a "twelve-day war" was actually "a kind of temporary ceasefire, partly due to the fact that the Israelis had problems"
Read more
Riyadh assures Iran it will not permit its territory to be used for strikes — media
Reuters previously reported, citing European officials, that a US military operation against Iran appears likely and could begin within the next 24 hours
Read more
What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges
Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Speaker Olga Postolyuk has confirmed the charges against Yulia Timoshenko, who faces five to ten years in prison
Read more
American IT giant makes Ukraine free testing ground for drones — expert
Roman Shkurlatov added that the Americans make the Ukrainian military buy their finished products without sharing their technologies with the Ukrainians
Read more
Former PM Timoshenko says Ukraine governed from abroad
Yulia Timoshenko said her party would oppose legislation that undermines the country’s sovereignty
Read more
IMF chief arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelensky — Reuters
The sources say Kristalina Georgieva is also planning to meet with Prime Minister Yuliya Sviridenko and Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshny
Read more
US should account for nuclear potential of entire West, not only China’s — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia respects the position of China, which does not see the need for its inclusion in the treaty
Read more
Colombian president says will meet with Trump on February 3
Gustavo Petro stressed that the government is sparing no effort to preserve public tranquility and prevent adverse impacts of Trump’s rhetoric on the country’s population
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about US Golden Dome missile defense system
US President Donald Trump stated that Greenland is of strategic importance for building the Golden Dome missile defense system
Read more
Only US can force Russia, China to leave areas near Greenland — Trump
The US president noted that two dogsleds won’t do it
Read more
US ups ante over Greenland, shifting from diplomacy to business deal — expert
Nikolay Novik emphasized that deploying US Vice President JD Vance to the negotiations is a clear signal of it
Read more
IRGC increases missile production — Aerospace Forces' chief
According to Major-General Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, the air force is now on full combat alert
Read more
Russia handed over 1,400 tons of grain to Bolivia — Embassy
The transfer of this cargo "confirms that even in conditions of global crises, Russia remains a reliable partner that does not leave friends alone and is ready to support in the decisive moment," Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Dmitry Verchenko said
Read more
German servicemen leave for Greenland — news agency
On Wednesday evening, the German Defense Ministry announced that it would send 13 troops to the island to study "the framework conditions for a potential military contribution to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region"
Read more
West wrong in its evaluation of Iran's resilience, German expert says
Constantin von Hoffmeister stressed that "a system that survives war with Iraq, decades of sanctions, assassinations of its scientists, cyberattacks, and constant pressure is not fragile"
Read more
UK evacuates its diplomats from Iran — media
According to The Daily Telegraph, the decision was made after a thorough assessment of the security situation in Iran
Read more
Trump says wants to visit Venezuela, expects Rodriguez to visit US
"She's been very good to deal with," the US leader warned
Read more
Qatar confirms withdrawal of some personnel from US air base amid regional escalation
The International Media Office of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions
Read more
Israel sought to drag US into conflict with Iran — Iranian top diplomat
"They started to shoot at people for one reason - they wanted to increase the number of deaths", Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
US captured sixth tanker linked to Venezuela — Reuters
According to the report, the operation took place in the Caribbean Sea
Read more
First European servicemen arrive in Greenland — newspaper
According to Bild, a Danish military transport plane landed last night at the airport in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland
Read more
Iran receives information that Trump does not want war — envoy to Pakistan
Reza Amiri Moghadam added that Donald Trump had also asked Iran not to attack US interests in the Middle East
Read more
Orban says $800 bln Ukraine aid won’t grow on trees, Europeans to foot bill
The Hungarian prime minister confirmed that Hungary will not fund Ukraine and, in doing so, support EU leaders’ aim to continue the conflict there
Read more
Press review: EU mulls Russia oil sanctions as Trump hits Iran trade partners with tariffs
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 14th
Read more
Trump will not seriously intervene in Venezuela to avoid repeating mistakes — expert
The US president doesn't intend to repeat the mistakes the US made in Afghanistan or Iraq, and this is a new development, Andrey Sidorov, PhD in history and associate professor at the Department of History at Lomonosov Moscow State University, added
Read more
Venezuela, US tariff threats on Russia's partners, Macron's policy: Lavrov's comments
The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow signals its openness to contacts with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
Read more
OSCE can start monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine right after its start — chairman-in-office
According to Ignazio Cassis, the OSCE’s participation in efforts to maintain a ceasefire in Ukraine would be legitimate in Moscow’s eyes
Read more
US to keep close eye on situation in Iran — Trump
US President said earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran
Read more
Ex-top Austrian diplomat reveals what BRICS needs to do to counter US policies
"BRICS has no mechanisms," Karin Kneissl noted
Read more
Degradation of international situation, security architecture: Putin's statements
The Russian president pointed out that Russia was "sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world"
Read more
Avtovaz plans to sell 370,000 cars in Russia in 2026
Everything will depend on the market and the market will depend on macroeconomic conditions, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said
Read more
EU fails to appoint Ukraine negotiator — Politico
According to the report, there are "serious disagreements" between EU countries on the details of this appointment
Read more
Russia-Brazil cooperation commission meeting to be held on February 5 in hybrid format
It will be held under the joint chairmanship of Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Read more
Battles at Kupyansk forcing Kiev to divert forces from other areas — expert
Vitaly Kiselev noted that Kiev is currently attempting to send small sabotage groups to Kupyansk, calling it an "adventure" of the Ukrainian officers
Read more
Trump says held 'great' phone call with Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez
"We discussed a lot of things, and I think we’re getting along very well with Venezuela," the US President told reporters
Read more
Denmark obligated to return fire if US attacks Greenland — Defense Ministry
Spokesman Tobias Roed Jensen cited a 1952 royal decree that applies to the entire Kingdom, including Greenland
Read more
Vance's participation in Greenland talks alarms Europe — newspaper
Politico said Copenhagen and the Greenland authorities had initially hoped for calm consultations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
Russia strongly calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — MFA
It also emphasized the need "to create conditions for resolving any existing problems between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue"
Read more
Kiev is increasing number of NATO EW systems in special military op zone — expert
Vitaly Kiselev added that a number of other UAV operator crews are being formed in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
EC introduces requirement to purchase European weapons for Kiev’s €90 bln loan
"If the capabilities needed for the war with Russia are not available in Europe, they can be purchased outside of it," Ursula von der Leyen added
Read more
Trump not seeking sustained war in Iran, would deliver swift, decisive blow — NBC
According to the sources, the US president conveyed those plans to his national security team
Read more
British charge d’affaires leaves Russian Foreign Ministry building without any comment
Danae Dholakia, who had been summoned to Russia’s MFA earlier on Thursday, spent around a quarter of an hour there
Read more
US puts $700 billion price tag on Greenland — NBC
The TV channel said that scientific experts and former American officials were involved in assessing the monetary value of Greenland
Read more
Russia wants peace, not confrontation in Arctic — ambassador to Denmark
"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory," Vladimir Barbin said
Read more
Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization for 18th time
According to live television footage of the parliament session, 333 and 312 deputies voted in favor of the measures, respectively
Read more
WhatsApp to be completely blocked in Russia this year — lawmaker
Andrey Svintsov said this is because WhatsApp is owned by Meta, recognized as the extremist company in Russia
Read more
FACTBOX: New searches, 'unmasking' in Ukraine corruption scandal
Leader of the Batkivshchina party Yulia Timoshenko confirmed the searches at her party's office and denied all accusations
Read more
Iran riots spearheaded by West to create pretext for military invasion — source
"Many of the detainees confessed that they had received money from abroad," the source said
Read more
Over 1,000 civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks on 44 Russian regions — investigation
According to chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, investigators are taking measures to identify all those responsible for these attacks, including Ukrainian army commanders who issued relevant orders
Read more
Pentagon obtains, secretly tests device that causes Havana syndrome — CNN
Experts continue to study the device and are looking for its connection to dozens of bizarre incidents that the authorities have not been able to explain
Read more
Golden Dome is US attempt to counter Russian hypersonic weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov added that to ensure strategic dominance in the Arctic, the Pentagon plans to deploy additional ground tracking stations and radar systems in Greenland
Read more
Britain weighs response to expulsion of embassy official from Russia — Foreign Office
Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was expelling a British embassy diplomat over his involvement with UK intelligence services and that he must leave the country within two weeks
Read more
Russian meat exports surge by 10.6% in 2025
Meat and meat products constitute a significant volume of supplies, over 911,000 tons
Read more
Iranian freighter in distress in Caspian Sea, all those on board rescued
As a result of timely measures, all 14 people who were on the ship were rescued
Read more
Burevestnik cruise missile processes large stock of data with AI — expert
Burevestnik can fly at both high and low altitudes which makes it invisible, Valery Polovinkin, scientific head of the Krylov State Research Center, said
Read more
Medvedev links charges against Timoshenko to Zelensky's campaign against political rivals
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev compared the political struggle in Kiev to pigs fighting "for the right to eat from the trough filled with slop"
Read more
Denmark deploys special forces, military assets to Greenland — TV
On Tuesday, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced plans for a broader military presence in Greenland
Read more
Kiev’s terrorist methods horrify even residents of Ukraine — official
Artem Zhoga called the Ukrainian regime criminal in nature
Read more
Russian-Chinese trade turnover down by 6.9% yoy to $228 bln in 2025 — trade envoy
Alexey Dakhnovsky underscored that despite the decline Russia retained its place among China's top five trading partners
Read more
Russia not recognizing illegitimate sanctions — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova commented on 25% tariffs set by the US for countries trading with Iran
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian forces expand buffer zones, disrupting enemy plans, senior general says
Russian forces liberated around eight localities and took more than 300 square km of land under control in the first two weeks of January
Read more
Trump blames Kiev for delaying conflict settlement
US President said that Vladimir Zelensky is the reason why the settlement efforts are not bringing about the desired result
Read more
Safety of British soldiers in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed — Russian MP
Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, stated that he would not send troops to Ukraine if the conflict ends unless he was confident of their safety
Read more
US may launch Tomahawk strikes on Iran from destroyers in region — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Washington retains sufficient military capability to carry out such attacks on Iran despite the absence of a US aircraft carrier strike group in the region
Read more
Austria’s ex-top diplomat doesn’t rule out Greenland becoming 51st US state
According to the former Austrian Foreign Minister, the region’s geostrategic location is what matters most for US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russian General Staff chief inspects Battlegroup Center in Dnepropetrovsk area
Valery Gerasimov heard reports from commanders on the current situation
Read more
Russian troops liberate Komarovka, forming buffer zone near Glukhov — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this section was static for a very long time
Read more
Trump says going to ‘talk basics’ with Venezuelan opposition politician Machado
According to the US leader, he doesn’t want her to give him her Nobel Peace Prize
Read more
Russian troops liberate Komarovka in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Russia considers dialogue with US on Ukraine necessary — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is also important for Moscow to outline its own views on the settlement discussions
Read more
Proposal to seize Russian assets remains in effect — European Commission
The Russian assets were frozen permanently and these can only be released if the qualified majority of EU countries votes for that, Ursula von der Leyen stressed
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
Read more
Russia expels British diplomat over ties to intelligence services — Foreign Ministry
The ministry said that Britain’s charge d’affaires in Moscow Danae Dholakia was informed on Thursday that Russia’s competent authorities had obtained the relevant information
Read more
UK intelligence officer working undercover at embassy expelled from Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the relevant agencies, has decided to revoke Gareth Samuel Davies' accreditation
Read more
EU pays minimum amount for Russian gas in five years in November 2025
In the reported period, the EU imported Russian gas for a total of 752.5 mln euros
Read more
EU may form battalions of 'Ukrainian mafia' for Ukrainian army — expert
Particular attention is being paid to offenders and individuals suspected of involvement in ethnic criminal groups, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Karin Kneissl: Greenland Could Become the 51st US State
Read more
Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles, six fixed-wing drones shot down over Bryansk Region
Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that drone debris damaged windows in an apartment building, as well as the facade and windows of an administrative building in the Bryansky district
Read more
Kiev mayor admits worst energy situation since February 2022
Vitaly Klitschko added that "the capital is functioning under extreme conditions"
Read more
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Read more
Russian stock indices growing on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.21% to 2,702.69 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.57% to 1,083.61 points
Read more