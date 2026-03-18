One Russian woman killed, 11 more Russians injured in accident in Phuket — newspaper

BANGKOK, March 18. /TASS/. One Russian woman has died and another 11 citizens of the Russian Federation have been injured as a result of a minibus accident in Phuket, the Khaosod newspaper reported.

According to the publication, Russian tourists were traveling in a minibus on an excursion to the Similan Islands. On the way, the vehicle lost control and crashed into an electricity pole. There were a total of 12 passengers in the vehicle. The accident occurred on the morning of March 18 around 4:00 a.m. local time [9 p.m. on March 17 GMT].

The police have launched an investigation into the causes of the accident. During questioning, the minibus driver reported that the incident occurred during sudden braking by a truck driving in front of him, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.