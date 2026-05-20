Trump says ready to wait for agreement with Iran for a few more days

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is ready to wait for a few more days for an agreement with Iran before resuming attacks on the country.

"If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly," he told reporters, commenting on the possibility of resuming US strikes.

"We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be a complete 100% good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy, and lives, most importantly," he said.

When asked for how long the US was ready to wait, he replied that "it could be a few days."

On Monday, the US president said he had decided to postpone the resumption of hostilities against Iran at the request of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as there is a possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran. On Tuesday, he emphasized that Washington is willing to give diplomacy a chance in the Iran conflict until the beginning of next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until then.