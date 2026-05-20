Forcing countries to abandon neutrality unacceptable — Russia-China declaration

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. It is unacceptable to force sovereign states to abandon neutrality, Russia and China said in a joint declaration.

"Disagreements and disputes should be resolved peacefully, addressing the underlying causes of conflicts. It is unacceptable to force sovereign states to abandon neutrality," the document reads.

The parties highlight the need to take into account the reasonable security concerns of all countries, focus on security cooperation, reject bloc-based confrontation and zero-sum game strategies, oppose the expansion of military alliances, hybrid and proxy wars, as well as to promote the creation of a renewed, balanced, effective, and sustainable architecture of global and regional security.