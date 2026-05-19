US ready to let diplomacy try its luck in Iran situation until early next week — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The United States is ready to allow diplomacy the chance to work in the conflict over Iran until early next week, postponing the resumption of hostilities until the end of that period, US President Donald Trump said.

"I'm saying two or three days - maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday; something, maybe, early next week, a limited period of time - because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon," he specified while answering reporters' questions at the White House about how long he was ready to wait before ordering to resume strikes against Iran.

On Monday, the US leader announced his decision to postpone the resumption of operations against Iran at the request of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, as a deal with Tehran remains possible.