Some Gulf countries had no idea US planned to attack Iran on May 19 — media

NEW YORK, May 19. /TASS/. Some Gulf countries were unaware about the United States’ plans to attack Iran on May 19 until President Donald Trump announced his decision to postpone it, The Wall Street Journal said, citing officials from these countries.

As Trump said earlier, he was asked to hold off by the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who convinced him to give diplomacy another chance. Several officials from other Gulf countries, meanwhile, told the newspaper that they had no idea that an attack was planned.

Trump said on May 18 that he had decided to refrain from executing a planned strike on Iran on May 19 after Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates requested him not to, believing that getting Iran to move on the nuclear issue is still possible. Trump warned however that the United States would resume strikes against Iran if a deal which Washington found acceptable was not reached soon.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran.