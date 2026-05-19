Armenia not looking to stoke tensions with Russia — top diplomat

YEREVAN, May 19. /TASS/. Yerevan has no interest in creating tensions in relations with Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters.

"We do not intend to ‘divorce’ any of our partners. We also don’t intend to enter into a conflict or, more precisely, cause tension in Armenia-Russia relations. We are partners bound by many connections," he said. The top diplomat added that Yerevan advocates developing mutually beneficial relations with Russia.

The foreign minister also noted that Armenia realizes that it has to choose between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "It is impossible to be a member of both the EAEU and the EU. We will continue our path toward the EU. When the time comes to decide which group we belong to, we will make that decision. This is well-known," he concluded.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Yerevan should decide on its membership in either the EU or the EAEU as soon as possible to facilitate a "divorce."

On March 26, 2025, the Armenian parliament adopted a bill to start the process of the country’s accession to the EU. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this would not automatically grant Armenia membership in the community because such an issue demands a referendum. According to Russian Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russia views these actions as the beginning of Armenia's withdrawal from the EAEU. He noted that joining the EU is incompatible with Armenia’s EAEU membership.