During Beijing trip, Trump suggests US, China, Russia join forces to oppose ICC — media

LONDON, May 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump proposed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the United States, China, and Russia join forces in opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the talks between the two leaders.

According to the newspaper, Trump raised the issue of cooperation during his recent visit to China. He reportedly said that the three countries share common interests regarding the ICC.

The White House declined to comment on the report. However, according to the article, Washington has previously sharply criticized the ICC, accusing it of politicization, overstepping its authority, and infringing on US sovereignty. The publication did not cite any official response from Beijing.

On February 7 last year, Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on ICC judges. The US administration accused the court in The Hague of unlawful actions against Washington and its allies, including Israel.