US to supply Estonia with training ammo for HIMARS systems — Estonian defense minister

VILNIUS, May 19. /TASS/. The US will supply Estonia with training ammunition for the M142 HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket systems; live ammunition deliveries are still being considered, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in an interview with ERR, the national public broadcaster.

"Some of the news on HIMARS has been good. The issue of ammunition for training should be resolved, and the US is expected to begin supplying us with training rounds. As for the main ammunition stockpiles, we have heard that the Pentagon is prepared to review the issue, but there is no clear decision yet. In the case of Javelins, however, there is no longer any issue there at all – the only unresolved question that remains concerns the main HIMARS ammunition," ERR quoted the minister as saying.

Pevkur also stated that American troops will maintain a presence in Estonia despite the discussed reduction in US forces in Europe. "No one has told me that any kind of lowering of the US flag in Estonia is going to happen. We have very close cooperation," the minister said.