Russian troops gain control of road linking communities near Volokhovka in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained control of the road linking communities near the settlement of Volokhovka that they have liberated on the left bank of the Volchya River, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on May 19 that its Battlegroup North forces had taken control of the community of Volokhovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours.

"The settlement of Volokhovka is located on the left bank of the Volchya River in the Volchansk district of the Kharkov Region. Control established over that community has made it possible both to expand the security zone in the Kharkov Region and gain control of the road linking communities in that frontline area," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units continue creating the security zone on the territory of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions, it said.

"The troops are daily moving forward, edging out the enemy from the state border to ensure security for civilians," the ministry reported.