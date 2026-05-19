Asia, Europe showing interest in Russia’s anti-drone nets — developer

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Representatives of several Asian and European countries are interested in the Darwin anti-drone nets, which are used in Russia to protect critical infrastructure and civilian facilities, the manufacturing company Mechanical Protection Systems (MPS) told TASS.

"We are aware that representatives of several friendly countries in Asia and Europe are closely examining our counter-drone nets to address their own needs. Drones are everywhere, so other countries are also considering protecting their own infrastructure," MPS said.

It was previously reported that the Darwin stretch nets mechanical protection devices can effectively reduce the impact force of an UAV and reduce the likelihood of detonation of an explosive. The nets feature an innovative "spider knot" weave.