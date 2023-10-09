Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American researcher Claudia Goldin

STOCKHOLM, October 9. /TASS/. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to American researcher Claudia Goldin, the Nobel Committee announced on Monday.

The award will be given "for having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes." As committee notes, the laureate "uncovered key drivers of gender differences in the labor market."

Goldin "provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation through the centuries. Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," the committee says in its press release.

As Swedish experts note, although the number of women in the labor market have tripled over the past hundred years, significant gender differences remain. The researcher first used a comprehensive approach to explaining the source of these differences, they note. Claudia Goldin's research provides in many ways surprising insights into the historical and contemporary role of women in the labor market, the experts conclude.