US military intelligence believes Ukraine is delivering chaotic strikes on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The US military intelligence believes that Ukraine is delivering chaotic strikes on Russia that have no effect on its capabilities and combat operations.

"The DIA assessed that Ukrainian strikes lacked the coordination, tempo, and concentration on critical Russian military infrastructure to have an operational or strategic impact on Russia’s ability to conduct military operations," reads a new report, compiled by inspectors general of the US Department of War, the Department of State and the Agency for International Development.

The report, which spans over the period of January 1 - March 31, has been submitted to the US Congress.