Tajikistan-Russia trade turnover rises by 14.1% in 1H 2024

DUSHANBE, August 6. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia increased by 14.1% in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavqi Zavqizoda said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of the first half of the year, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia reached $970 mln, and the growth amounted to 114.1% compared to the same period last year," Zavqizoda said.

He noted that last year the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $1.7 bln. According to him, Tajikistan's cooperation with Russia has reached a new strategic level. "We have a fruitful cooperation with Russia in all spheres, and the fact that Russia is Tajikistan’s largest trade partner is proof of this," the Minister emphasized.

He noted that the Tajik-Russian intergovernmental commission meets annually and discusses a number of trade, economic, and investment issues. According to him, Tajikistan "does not have a single unresolved issue with Russia" and both sides have "very serious and practical intentions to raise the bilateral trade turnover and other investment indicators to a higher level.".