Putin congratulates To Lam on election as Vietnam's president — agency

HANOI, May 24. /TASS/. Leaders from various countries, including Russia, China, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Laos, and Cambodia, have sent congratulatory messages to To Lam after he was elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (SRV), the Vietnam News agency said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to the newly elected President of Vietnam, highlighted the budding comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Russia. In addition, the Russian leader expressed hope that, in his capacity as president, Lam would continue to promote constructive bilateral cooperation in all fields, benefiting both nations and strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific, the agency reported.

On May 22, during the seventh session of the 15th National Assembly (unicameral parliament) held in Hanoi, General To Lam, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, was elected as the new President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.