MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The liquid portion of the Russian National Wealth Fund (NWF) amounts to 6.446 trillion rubles ($72 bln) as at July 1, 2023, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"The liquid portion stands at 6.446 trillion rubles as of July 1 out of 12.3 trillion rubles ($137.4 bln) with all revaluations taken into account. The illiquid portion is investments in facilities, projects, and so on," Siluanov said.

Inflation in Russia started going down, the Minister added.