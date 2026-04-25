MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian military lost more than 1,125 troops in the special military operation zone over the past day, according to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

TASS has compiled more details on this and other developments in the special military operation based on the Defense Ministry’s report.

Ukraine lost more than 160 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, over 190 in the Battlegroup West’s area, more than 180 in the zone of the Battlegroup South, over 310 in that of the Battlegroup Center, up to 260 in the Battlegroup East’s area, and over 25 in the zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian troops have also gained control of the settlement of Bochkovo in the Kharkov Region. "As a result of active and decisive actions by units of the Battlegroup North, we have gained control of Bochkovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Furthermore, Russian forces have launched a massive strike using high-precision weapons and UAVs against facilities of Ukraine’s defense industry, as well as fuel and energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military. "Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian targets in Russia, our troops launched a massive strike using high-precision long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, against facilities within Ukraine’s defense industry, its fuel and energy sectors, and port infrastructure. The strikes achieved their objectives. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Russian air defense systems shot down 11 guided bombs and 256 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Furthermore, over the past day, Russian forces have struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas. "Operational-tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of Russian units have struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the ministry said.