Russian international reserves up 1.21% in November to $734.588 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves amounted to $734.588 bln as of December 1, 2025, which is 1.21% (or $8.747 bln) higher than at the beginning of November, the Central Bank reported.

As of December 1, 2024, Russia’s international reserves totaled $616.486 bln.

In November 2025, foreign exchange reserves fell by 0.51% to $423.867 bln, while the value of monetary gold in reserves rose by 3.64% to $310.72 bln, setting a new historical maximum.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.