One killed, one injured in drone attacks on Kherson Region over weekend

GENICHESK, February 16. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and another was wounded as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kherson Region over the weekend, the region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"In Raiskoye-2 locality in the Novaya Kakhovka urban district, a woman born in 1955 was killed after a drone dropped an explosive device. In the Kakhovka district, near the Vasilyevka settlement, a 21-year-old man was injured in a drone strike on a car. The man was taken to the Kakhovka Central Regional Hospital," the governor wrote on Telegram.

In the Novye Lageri settlement, an unoccupied building and a private home were damaged as a result of shelling. Nobody was hurt.