Trump's decree on Cuba's oil blockade is 'completely insane' — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's decree introducing tariffs on oil exporters to Cuba is "completely insane" and absolutely contradicts international law, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli stated on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

The difficult situation with fuel supplies to the island "is connected to the fact that the US administration has effectively imposed a fuel blockade on Cuba through the well-known Trump decree, which provides for the possibility of introducing tariffs on countries exporting oil and petroleum products to Cuba," the diplomat noted.

"And the situation that has developed today is a direct result. The decree is completely insane. It absolutely contradicts international law. These are actually sanctions against third countries that trade with Cuba," the ambassador emphasized. He expressed hope that in the context of the current situation, "the voice of the world community will be listened to."

Situation Around Cuba

On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed a decree under which Washington may impose tariffs on goods from states exporting oil to Cuba. According to this document, the US formally introduces a state of emergency due to an alleged threat from Cuba. The head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, stated his resolute condemnation of these measures, which threaten the island nation with a "total blockade of fuel supplies," "violate all principles of international trade," and create "extreme conditions" for the life of the Cuban people.

Washington stated that they are interacting with the leadership in Havana on the situation around Cuba due to the US energy blockade, and expressed the opinion that the parties are close to an agreement.