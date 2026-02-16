Russia trying to find common ground in relations with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is working to find common ground in relations with the US, despite all problems, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We continue making efforts to reach acceptable solutions and find common ground, including in bilateral relations with the United States, but it's been tough going," he said during the presentation of a special issue of the magazine Russkaya Mysl (Russian Thought) dedicated to Russian-US relations.

"What could be achieved in these relations in terms of picking low-hanging fruit was already done last year, and what is more difficult is now being discussed, but the pace of progress toward achieving these goals has slowed down," he noted, adding that Russia will not stop trying.

"This work will continue. We should not yield to emotions, we should not give free rein to the outbursts of negativity that inevitably arise when we are faced with manifestations of overt Russophobia in words and deeds," he added.