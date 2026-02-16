Bryansk Region withstands heaviest UAV attack

BRYANSK, February 16. /TASS/. The Bryansk Region has experienced its most powerful and massive attack to date, with more drones launched in a single day than in any other region of Russia, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Yesterday, the Bryansk Region endured the most powerful and massive attack. No other Russian region has ever seen such a large number of UAVs launched simultaneously in a single day. The Ukrainian army’s terrorist actions resulted in damage to energy infrastructure facilities," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Sunday evening, Bogomaz reported that more than 170 fixed-wing drones had been shot down over the region.