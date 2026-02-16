SpaceX to donate over 100 Starlink terminals to Armenian government — minister

YEREVAN, February 16. /TASS/. SpaceX, a private American aerospace and artificial intelligence company, will donate over 100 Starlink terminals to the Armenian government, Armenian High-Tech Industry Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said at a news conference.

"After activating Starlink services in Armenia, we established high-quality communication with SpaceX, and this cooperation and the spirit of this dialogue led to the announcement during US Vice President JD Vance's visit (February 9-10 - TASS) that over 100 terminals will be donated to Armenia," he said.

Hayrapetyan noted that these terminals will be used to address Internet access issues in a number of the country’s high-altitude regions and educational institutions. He added that the US company has also covered the costs of providing the services for a year.

Starlink is a global satellite communications system project. It was developed by SpaceX, founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The system provides Internet access to users by deploying a large number of small satellites weighing up to 500 kg in low-Earth orbit.

On December 13, 2024, Starlink received permission to use radio frequencies in Armenia. The communications system became available in the country on March 27, 2025.

SpaceX's Starlink network is considered a top contender for the US "Golden Dome" missile defense system.