Russia, Mali football teams to play each other in March - source

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play an exhibition against Mali in March, Foot Africa news web portal reported on Monday citing a source in the Afrik Foot media outlet.

According to the source, the match has been tentatively slated for March 27 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.