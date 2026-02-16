Military-civil administration controls 35 of 80 of Kharkov Region’s liberated localities

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. About 80 settlements in the Kharkov Region have been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the military-civil administration has already established control over 35 of them, Vitaly Ganchev, the administration head, said at a news conference.

"As of today, the military-civil administration of the Kharkov Region has established administrative control over 35 settlements. However, in reality, the Russian Armed Forces control about 80 settlements in the Kharkov Region," Ganchev said.

He added that people continue to reside in this area. The main focus of the Kharkov Region’s military-civil administration and the Kupyansk district military-civil administration is providing residents with essential services, as the settlements lack centralized electricity, gas, and water supply, Ganchev emphasized.

The Russian authorities are doing everything possible for the people with the support of the Emergencies Ministry, political, and volunteer organizations, the military-civil administration head said. This includes providing residents with generators and fuel, as well as firewood and coal for the heating season.