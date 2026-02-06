Russia foils attempted assassination of general in Moscow — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. An attempt was made on the life of Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev in northwestern Moscow, the serviceman has been hospitalized, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko reported.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Articles 30 and 105 ("Attempted Murder"), as well as Article 222 ("Illegal Trafficking of Firearms") over the attempted murder of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev in northwestern Moscow," she said.

According to the investigation, on February 6, 2026, an unidentified person fired several shots at a man in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in Moscow and fled the scene. "The victim was taken to one of the city hospitals," Petrenko said.

Investigators and forensic experts from the Moscow Investigative Committee are working at the scene, studying CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. "Investigative and operational search measures are being carried out to identify those involved in the crime," the spokeswoman added.