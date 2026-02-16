Gazprom Board to discuss prospects of gas exports to Asia-Pacific countries

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Gazprom Board of Directors will discuss prospects of developing gas exports to Asia-Pacific countries at its meeting on February 24, the Russian gas holding said.

"On prospects of developing gas exports to countries of the Asia-Pacific Region," the agenda indicates.

Gazprom directors will also consider development of the company’s mineral and feedstock base and prospects of gas production in Russia.

Measures of implementing Russian equipment and technologies in operations of the Gazprom group will also be covered during the meeting.