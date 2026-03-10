Roscosmos chief confirms ISS deorbiting schedule, plans for 2030 ocean plunge

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will begin its gradual deorbiting in 2028 ahead of its scheduled plunge into the ocean in 2030, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with Razvedchik Journal.

"First and foremost, we are working on the ISS project; we've got a few years left of its joint operation. In 2028, we will begin the gradual deorbiting of the station, with its subsequent plunge into the ocean scheduled for 2030," the state corporation CEO noted.

The launch of the first module of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) from Baikonur Spaceport into a 51.6-degree orbit is also planned for 2028, Bakanov said. Later, the launch of the universal node and gateway modules is planned from Baikonur.