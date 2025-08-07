IN BRIEF: What Kremlin Aide Ushakov said about preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have agreed on a meeting between their presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in the coming days, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the arrangements.

On the preparations for the meeting between Putin and Trump

Putin and Trump will meet in the coming days: "At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement was coordinated in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days."

Next week was designated as a guideline for the leaders' meeting: "But the parties are initiating preparations for this important meeting directly, and it is difficult to say how many days the preparation will take. But the option of holding a meeting next week has been considered, and we are quite positive about this option."

The summit is currently being worked out: "Now, together with our American colleagues, we have started detailed preparations."

The venue of the meeting between Putin and Trump has been agreed, and the Kremlin will inform about it "a little later."

About the possibility of a trilateral meeting

Special Envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff mentioned the option of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, but Russia "left this option completely, utterly without comment."

On the results of the meeting between Putin and Witkoff

Moscow has already begun informing its friends and partners about the results of Putin's working meeting with Witkoff the day before: "It is already well known that yesterday, immediately after Witkoff's report, Trump called a number of leading European partners and talked with them about this matter. I would like to note that we have already started informing our closest partners and friends about the issues discussed during the aforementioned meeting with Witkoff, using appropriate channels."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was constructive, and further joint work on resolving the Ukrainian crisis was discussed: "This meeting was businesslike, it was constructive, and I think both sides can be satisfied with the outcome of the conversation. Considerations on further joint work in the context of settling the Ukrainian crisis were considered.".