US striking Islamic State in Syria — Fox News

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. The United States is carrying out airstrikes against Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group targets in Syria, Fox News reported on Saturday.

For the second time since December 19, 2025, the US military is launching airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria in retaliation for the killing of two National Guard soldiers and a translator, the presenter said on air.

The Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have not yet responded to TASS request for comment.