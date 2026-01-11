Trump says there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba

LONDON, January 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned that Cuba will no longer ·receive oil or money.

"There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba - zero! I strongly suggest they make a deal, before it’s too late," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Trump also mentioned Venezuela, saying that the country "now has the United States of America" to protect it.

Commenting on a user’s post saying that US Secretary of State "Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba," Trump said: "Sounds good to me.".