MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East wiped out a Ukrainian heavy weapons hangar in the southern Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said on Sunday.

"The crew of a Tyulpan self-propelled mortar destroyed a Ukrainian heavy weapons hangar near the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine in Uglesbytochnaya. Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed. Aircraft hit places of the deployment of Ukrainian troops and weapons near Ugledar, Prechistovka, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said in a video posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to Chekhov, the battlegroup’s units, backed by artillery, hit places of the temporary deployment of the Ukrainian 23rd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Shevchenko, Temirovka, and Berezovoye in the Zapotozhye Region, destroyed cars and manpower near Konstantonovka and northeast of Nikolskoye.

"A D-20 tugged howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed near Zolotaya Niva, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system was hit near Shakhterskoye, a D-30 tugged howitzer was destroyed west of Neskuchnoye, and mortars were wiped out north of Nikolskoye and north of Vladimirovka," he added.