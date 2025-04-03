United States grasps clarity of Russian approach to strategic stability dialogue — MFA

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The United States has come to understand the clarity of Russia's stance regarding the conditions for restarting dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated in an interview with The International Affairs Journal.

"We have consistently maintained this position: without a clear, documented, and genuine improvement in the deeply anti-Russian policies pursued by Washington over the past years, we will be unable to seriously consider options for resuming discussions on strategic stability, including the prospects for strategic arms control. This position remains unchanged, and we are not backing down. I believe Washington has recognized the clarity of our approach in this regard," Ryabkov remarked.

He also emphasized that, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly asserted, Russia remains open to dialogue. "If and when dialogue is initiated, we will formulate our positions, which will, of course, prioritize strengthening our national security," he continued. "Among other considerations, this includes the necessity of accounting for the nuclear capabilities of the United States' closest European allies: Britain and France. There are certain developments afoot in those countries as well, and the policymakers and experts responsible for their nuclear arsenals are not idle. We cannot overlook this."