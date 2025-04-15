Russia lists BMD-4M advantages for foreign customers

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport arms trader said the key advantages of the export option of BMD-4M airborne vehicle are powerful weapons and a high mobility.

"We offer to the partners BMD-4M airborne combat vehicle, which has been tested in real combat conditions and fully corresponds to existing and perspective challenges of the time. The key advantages are powerful weapons and a high mobility," it said.

BMD-4M can be airlifted and dropped on a parachute from Il-76MD-90A(E) aircraft. It can carry three vehicles and drop them on platformless parachutes.

BMD-4M is equipped with automated fire controls and a new navigational system. The latest electronic equipment simplifies targeting at high-speed motion on cross-country terrain. The BMD-4M airborne fighting vehicle (codename Sadovnitsa) is a deeply upgraded version of BMD-4 with a new hull, engine, running gear and other units. It is armed with Bakhcha-U combat module comprising 100mm and 30mm guns and a machinegun.