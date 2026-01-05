Philippines urge US to restore peace, order in Venezuela

BANGKOK, January 5. /TASS/. The Philippines has urged the United States to adhere to international law to prevent an escalation of the conflict and restore peace and order in Venezuela, the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement commenting on the US military operation and the capture of the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"The Philippines views with concern the evolving events in Venezuela and their consequential impact on peace and stability in the region as well as on the rules-based international order. While acknowledging the United States' underlying security considerations, the Philippines stresses the relevant principles of international law, including the independence and sovereign equality of states, the peaceful resolution of disputes, the prohibition against the threat or use of force, and non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states," the statement read.

"The Philippines calls on concerned parties to respect international law, including the UN Charter, exercise restraint to prevent escalation of conflict, restore peace and order in Venezuela and promote the safety and well-being of all the people, including Filipinos living in Venezuela and the surrounding countries," the ministry added.