Venezuelan vice president will pay a 'very big price' unless she does what’s right — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump warned that the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, will pay "a very big price" if she doesn't do "what's right."

"If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro," Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic.

Asked about concerns that his administration has been imposing a regime change on Venezuela by force, the US leader argued that "rebuilding <…> and regime change" in the Bolivarian Republic was "better than what you have right now." "Can’t get any worse," he added.

However, The Atlantic wrote, Trump has denied that the decision to kidnap Maduro was made simply because of geography. "It’s not hemisphere. It’s the country. It’s individual countries," he stated.

Venezuela’s top diplomat Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. Venezuela declared a state of emergency. Trump later confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and taken out of the country. They have been brought to the Brooklyn detention center in southern New York City, CNN reported.