DONETSK, February 1. /TASS/. The liberation of Toretskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) makes it possible to develop an offensive toward Dobropolye, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Toretskoye in the DPR and Petrovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The settlement [Toretskoye] is located between Dobropolye and Druzhkovka. Its liberation will make it possible to develop an offensive toward Dobropolye and creates a certain springboard for advance in the Druzhkovka direction," Pushilin said in a video message posted on his Max channel.

He added that fighting is underway in the Dobropolye-Krasnoarmeysk sector in the area of Sukhetskoye, Novy Donbass, and Volnoye. Fighting is also continuing near Grishino, and the Russian forces are advancing in the direction of Sergeyevka.