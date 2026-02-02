Moscow lauds Myanmar for 'weathering' Western attempts to meddle in its elections

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow applauds Myanmar for taking increased measures to ensure fair elections amid direct Western support for anti-government forces, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Tin Aung San, first minister of the country’s Presidential Office and national security advisor.

"I would like to congratulate you and the people of Myanmar on the general elections’ success. I welcome the high level of security at polling stations, made possible through the well-coordinated work of Myanmar’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies," Shoigu pointed out. "We know that they were able to prevent the majority of attempts by destructive forces to interfere with the electoral process," he added.

"Western countries provided direct financial, material and technical support to anti-government forces in an absolutely blatant way. Myanmar’s authorities weathered this storm successfully," the top Russian security official stressed.