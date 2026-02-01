Medvedev sees continuity between special military operation and World War II

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. The absolute continuity between World War II and the special military operation lies in defending one’s country and loved ones, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

Medvedev noted that witnesses to today’s events "for understandable reasons" did not live through World War II. "I spoke a lot with my grandfathers. I know what it was like and how it happened, but still, we did not see it ourselves," he added.

"And for all the differences between what was then and what is now, the main thing remains the same. We are defending our country, we are defending our loved ones, our closest people — our families, our children, our grandchildren. That is how it was then, and that is how it is now. And in that, I see the absolute continuity of these events," Medvedev explained.