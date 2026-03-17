Venezuela, Russia support multipolar world — Foreign Minister

CARACAS, March 17. /TASS/. Venezuela and Russia, as brotherly nations and strategic partners, support the establishment of a multipolar world, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told a TASS correspondent.

"Russia and Venezuela are brotherly countries, strategic partners, partners in upholding the UN Charter, as well as within the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, and they advocate the creation of a multipolar, multicentric world," the minister said at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Russia.

He noted that diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the Soviet Union were established on March 14, 1945, before the end of World War II. "Today, eighty years later, a world order has emerged that is full of challenges, which can be addressed through cooperation, adherence to the UN Charter, and friendship among peoples," the foreign minister emphasized.