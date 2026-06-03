Hungary depends on Russian oil, cannot sacrifice its companies' competitiveness — Magyar

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. Hungary remains dependent on Russian oil supplies and cannot afford to sacrifice the competitiveness of its companies, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"We are still dependent on Russian oil and cannot change this overnight. We have not had economic growth for many years, and for growth, we need access to affordable energy," he noted.

"Of course, we are doing everything to diversify our energy sources, but we cannot afford a further decline in the competitiveness of our companies and widespread energy poverty for Hungarian families," the prime minister stressed.