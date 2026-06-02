29th International Economic Forum begins its work in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) begins its business program at Expoforum on zero day, with the city fully prepared, having carried out road work, landscaping, and public transport updates in advance, the St. Petersburg administration reported.

Governor Alexander Beglov said the forum remains a leading platform for discussing global economic issues despite the geopolitical situation. Over 1,000 young volunteers will assist at the main venue, accreditation points, airport, railway stations, and hotels. Vice-Governor Valery Moskalenko said security will be ensured at the highest level, cellular capacity is being increased, and a moratorium on repair work is imposed. Additionally, planned hot water shutoffs have been suspended from June 1 to 5.

A cultural program includes a traditional run on June 4, the "Sails of Kronstadt" festival from June 3-6, and a concert on Palace Square on June 5.

The Roscongress Foundation reported that over 20 Russian regions will present key projects, including the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian coast for the first time.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.