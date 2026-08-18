Russia ready to boost supplies of mineral fertilizers to Myanmar — minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase supplies of mineral fertilizers, petroleum products, and engineering products, as well as agricultural products to Myanmar, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"Russia and Myanmar have a very strong foundation for cooperation. This is our trade turnover. Our trade ties are developing. Specifically, this year we began supplying large volumes of mineral fertilizers, previously only petroleum products. And, of course, the leaders of our countries have set the goal of diversifying our trade turnover in order to add stability and dynamism to our trade," Reshetnikov said. "We are ready to further increase our supplies of mineral fertilizers, petroleum products, engineering products, and, of course, agricultural products."

The minister noted that Russia, in turn, is prepared to increase imports of light industry and agricultural products from Myanmar.

According to Reshetnikov, the countries' cooperation is now entering the investment phase. "Last year, we signed an agreement on investment protection - something that creates a foundation for investors. And we are quite intensively establishing contacts between businesses in our countries," he said.